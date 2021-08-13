Twitter skewed, interfering in India’s political process: Rahul Gandhi | India News

India Top Headlines

The dangerous game of Twitter

NEW DELHI: Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi said on Friday that Twitter is interfering in India’s political process by blocking its official identifier.“A company is doing its business to define our politics and as a politician, I don’t like that. This is an attack on the democratic structure of the country. This is not an attack on Rahul Gandhi, this is not simply shutting Rahul Gandhi down” said the leader of Congress.Rahul Gandhi’s official YouTube channel released the video in which he was seen maneuvering the microblogging site.

“I have between 19 and 20 million followers. You are denying them the right to an opinion. That is what you are doing. So this is not only blatantly unfair, but they are violating the idea that Twitter is a neutral platform. And For investors, this is very dangerous because taking sides in the political race has repercussions for Twitter. ”

Rahul accused Twitter of being a biased platform. “It is obvious now that Twitter is not really an objective and neutral platform. It is a biased platform. It is something that listens to what the government of the day says.”

“As Indians, we have to ask ourselves the question: Are we going to allow companies simply because they are in debt to the Indian government to define our policy for us? Is that what it is going to get to? Or are we going to define Our policy on our own? That’s the real question here, “Rahul added.

Speaking about the abrupt end of the Parliament session due to the monsoons, Rahul reiterated that democracy is under attack.

“Our democracy is under attack. We are not allowed to speak in Parliament. The media is controlled. And I thought there was a ray of light where we could put what we think on Twitter. But obviously, that is not the case.”