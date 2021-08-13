Times Face-off: Should an individual’s right to privacy prevail over freedom of the press? | India News

India Top Headlines

The Shilpa Shetty case has once again raised an important question: Should an individual’s right to privacy prevail over freedom of the press?

By: Jahnavi Sindhu

Libel is used to stifle the press, but the solution cannot be to ignore privacy

Shilpa Shetty’s recent defamation lawsuit adds to a growing list of cases where press freedom and privacy have been blocked due to tabloid reports amid a criminal investigation. Judge Gautam Patel’s careful approach in this case, where he directed the removal of videos dealing with inherently personal aspects of Shetty’s life, demonstrates why in certain situations privacy must take precedence over freedom of the press.

This anecdotal argument, however, is flawed because it ignores the autonomy that people enjoy in revealing some or all parts of their lives to people they have just met. The right to privacy protects precisely this: the right to choose how and when to dispose of our personal information.

In 2017, a nine-judge Supreme Court court in Puttaswamy ruled the status of privacy as a fundamental right. The CV reasoned that privacy was essential to realize the right to lead a dignified life, including the right to fully develop one’s personality and exercise freedom of thought, both of which require “autonomy over personal choices and control over the dissemination of information. personal”.

While the SC in Puttaswamy was primarily concerned with the government’s invasion of privacy, the reasoning in the case provides guidance for private litigation, where freedom of the press and privacy collide. The CV held that individuals have a reasonable expectation of privacy, that certain matters would remain private, and that individuals have a “privacy zone” where they are free from public scrutiny and judgment.

In fact, a celebrity may not have the same expectation of privacy as other people, but his public persona and consequent interest in his private life cannot erase this expectation entirely. The Court’s observation to this effect in the Shetty case is an important step forward in Indian privacy jurisprudence.

When trying to balance privacy and freedom of the press, it is important to consider the rationale behind freedom of the press. As the CS explained in The Indian Express (1985) case, freedom of the press exists for the benefit of citizens in a democracy and its purpose “is to promote the public interest by publishing facts and opinions” from a diverse set of sources “without which a democratic electorate cannot make responsible judgments”.

Even in a defamation lawsuit, a press freedom claim will prevail over privacy if there is a public interest in the information. Lady Hale, in a House of Lords decision, noted that this is “different from saying that it is information of interest to the public; the most bland gossip about the activities of footballers’ wives and girlfriends interests large sections of the public, but no one could claim any real public interest in being told all about it. “English courts have often had to eliminate this The court awarded Naomi Campbell damages for revealing details of her drug addiction treatment as well as photos of her release from the facility. Recently, Meghan Markle won a privacy claim against a newspaper that published a letter to her. he wrote to his father claiming that he had a reasonable expectation that the letter would not be released.

Similarly, in Shetty’s case, the court opposed the reports about her upbringing, but did not prevent the publication of reports related to the criminal investigation against her husband. While the public interest web is spreading far and wide, the recent practice of news channels broadcasting WhatsApp chats of public figures and activists, on mental health issues and private conversations with friends, is unlikely to satisfy the threshold. Recently, the CS also warned against the practice of “selective” or incomplete leaks to the media during criminal investigations.

It is true that those with influence often use libel suits to stifle the media. The solution is not to completely ignore the right to privacy, but to prevent misuse through strong judicial oversight and the safeguards provided in defamation law. In Shetty’s case, the court struck this balance by noting that any exception to freedom of expression must be strictly adhered to, that each defendant must be considered individually, and that the order must not be construed as a gag order for the press. Furthermore, swift judicial oversight often results in the media self-regulating and removing content that does not meet the public interest threshold, as happened in Shetty’s case. For the right to privacy to be taken seriously, it is imperative that the judiciary apply the same standard to similar cases brought by ordinary individuals, and not just celebrities.

(The writer is a lawyer specialized in constitutional law)

Against: Sevanti Ninan

The media have the right to report and the public has a broader right to know

The right to privacy of individuals currently has greater protection in this country than freedom of the press. The Constitution guarantees the right to privacy, and the Puttaswamy judgment (Judge KS Puttaswamy vs Union of India) of 2017 interpreted it as a fundamental right. However, freedom of the press is not guaranteed nor is it a fundamental right. It is part of the right to freedom of expression in the Constitution, surrounded by reasonable restrictions. However, it is worth noting that privacy is not one of the seven reasons mentioned for imposing reasonable restrictions.

The right to report is partly about seeking accountability, which is the job of the media, and partly about the public’s broader right to know.

Even without a privacy law, a set of judgments has accumulated over the years in which courts have on various occasions defined privacy in a way that allows closer scrutiny of public persons.

A significant 1994 ruling, R Rajagopal against the state of Tamil Nadu, which dealt with freedom of the press against the right to privacy did three things. He defined privacy as follows: “A citizen has the right to safeguard the privacy of his own life, that of his family, marriage, procreation, motherhood, motherhood and education, among other matters.” He denied privacy protection to public officials asserting the right to privacy for their official duties, and also defended the right of the press to publish material that appears in public records.

In this colorful case, the editors of a Nakkheeran magazine tried to prevent the state of Tamil Nadu from blocking the publication of the autobiography of a convicted prisoner, Auto Shankar, in their magazine. He was on death row for six murders. The manuscript details the link between the prisoner and government officials in various crimes, with a videotape and incriminating photographs available as evidence. The state government then pressured the prisoner to withdraw the publication permission and deny writing the book.

Due to the reference to the publication of material from public records, this ruling was also used in later cases to deny access to the publication of material that does not appear in the public record, such as personal interviews in the biographies of Phoolan Devi, Jayalalithaa and Veerappan.

The privacy versus press freedom argument is multi-layered. In practice, the bar for privacy is higher for individuals, including children. There is the notion of “public person”, which is recognized by both the Indian courts and the standards of journalistic conduct of the Press Council of India. Information requested under the RTI law by journalists or citizens would be treated differently in the case of public persons, the SC has argued in ‘CPIO, Supreme Court of India vs Subhash Chandra Agarwal’.

The right to privacy was also tested by the Radia Tapes post, based on wiretaps authorized by the income tax department. But few would argue that the revelations that emerged did not serve the public interest in terms of the links revealed.

The most recent attempt to balance the public’s right to know with the individual’s right to privacy is found in the Bombay High Court order in the Shilpa Shetty case. The actress sought restraint in media reports following the arrest of her businessman husband in a pornography case. The single-judge bench refused to issue a blanket gag order, but ordered the removal of some libelous videos.

He noted that Shetty’s sentence would have a chilling effect on press freedom. They also told her that the media could not refrain from publishing reports about her, as she had chosen a public life that put her under the microscope. On privacy, the order said that the right to inform does not override the right to privacy, noting that “just because Shilpa Shetty is a public figure, it does not mean that she has sacrificed her constitutionally guaranteed right to privacy.”

Meanwhile, a bill on the protection of personal data is pending approval. It has a right to be forgotten clause to protect government officials from the use of past data concerning them. Overall, this bill could present new reporting challenges if passed.

(The writer is a media columnist and commentator)