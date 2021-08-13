The Indian Armed Forces Are Ready To Meet Any Security Challenge: CDS | India News
NEW DELHI: India’s armed forces are ready to face any security challenge, and steps taken to increase synergy between the three services will enhance their overall capabilities, Defense Chief of Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat said on Friday. .
General Rawat also recalled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s instructions to modernize the armed forces, noting that their capabilities needed to be further increased.
The Chief of Defense Staff spoke at an event to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence, which is celebrated as ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’.
General Rawat said that India is a peace-loving nation, but that it had to train its forces for war considering the kinds of challenges it has been facing.
“Our prime minister has given us some instructions that we should focus on the economic revival of our country, think about human resource development and encourage technology and research. We have to move towards military defense reforms,” General Rawat said .
In an apparent reference to cross-border terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, he said that ending it is one of the areas of focus.
“The armed forces are ready to face any challenge,” General Rawat said, adding that efforts made to increase the union between the forces will enhance their capabilities.
As part of India’s mega defense reform initiative, Gen Rawat has been working on the theatricalization model under which at least six new integrated commandos are envisaged.
Under the plan, each of the theater commands will have units from the Army, Navy and Air Force and all of them will work as a single entity dealing with security challenges in a specific geographic territory under an operational commander.
Currently, the Army, Navy, and Air Force have separate commands. Initially, a plan has been finalized for the creation of the Air Defense Command and the Maritime Theater Command.
In his brief speech, the Chief of Defense Staff also recalled Mahatma Gandhi and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose for his leadership role in the Indian independence movement.
