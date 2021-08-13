India Top Headlines

Terrorist hideout in Doda busted, weapons and ammunition found | India News

JAMMU: Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, security forces in a joint operation on Friday, broke up a hideout in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir and recovered a huge cache of weapons and ammunition, including grenades and detonators. In Poonch district, one person was arrested and an improvised explosive device (IED) was recovered in the Mendhar area.

In Doda, police, special operations group, army and paramilitary forces launched a cordon and search operation in Kahara’s Tanta forests on Friday night and dismantled a terrorist hideout where the team seized a large number of weapons and ammunition. The area was cordoned off, but so far no arrests have been made while investigations are underway.

In Poonch, SSP Vinod Kumar said a joint team made up of police, Army and Border Security Force (BSF) personnel detained a man because of his suspicious movements. After searching the man and his belongings, the security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (four sticky bombs in a bottle) and Rs 10,500 in cash.





Reference page