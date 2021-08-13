Roads flooded with vehicles; families with only 1 floor should not be allowed to have 4 or 5 cars: HC | India News

India Top Headlines

MUMBAI: Expressing distress at the lack of a uniform policy in Maharashtra on designated parking spaces for vehicles, the Mumbai High Court has said that authorities should not allow citizens to possess multiple personal vehicles if they do not have adequate parking space .

A bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Judge GS Kulkarni said on Thursday that authorities “should not allow families who own a single apartment to have four or five cars if they do not have enough parking space” available in their respective societies. of housing.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) brought by Navi Mumbai resident and activist Sandeep Thakur challenging a government notification that amended the Unified Development Promotion and Control Regulation Rules, allowing developers to reduce the car parking space.

Thakur said in his plea that developers do not provide enough parking spaces in the new skyscrapers, forcing residents to park outside the housing society premises.

“A reduction in the purchase of new cars is needed. A family cannot be allowed to have four to five vehicles just because they can afford it. You have to check whether they have parking spaces or not,” the superior court said.

The HC questioned the contested rules in the PIL and said that there will be “chaos if a proper policy on vehicle parking is not formulated.”

“All roads are flooded with vehicles and everywhere, 30 percent of the road space is taken away by parking on both sides. It is a common phenomenon,” he said.

“These are genuine public concerns that must be taken into account to propose long-term measures so that we do not have a chaotic society. There has to be a policy.”

The superior court ordered the state’s attorney, Manish Pable, to file a response to the PIL within two weeks.