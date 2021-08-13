Politics behind Shivraj Chouhan and Kailash Vijayvargiya’s ‘Ye dosti hum nahin todenge’ moment | India News

India Top Headlines

I used to sing this song often while working at Yuva Morcha, today singing this song again at ‘Bhutta-Party’ organized in Bhopal… https://t.co/iuNDBtEXBH – Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) 1628702749000

NEW DELHI: A video clip of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister (MP) Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP National Secretary General in Charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya singing the popular song ‘Ye dosti hum nahin todenge’ from the hit Hindi film Sholay turned viral on August 11. At first glance, it’s a fun-filled and innocuous moment. However, there seems to be serious politics behind this.Vijayvargiya, an MLA, organized a “bhutta (maize) party” at the MP assembly premises on August 11. He invited several leaders to the occasion, including the president of the state of Congress and former CM Kamal Nath.The moment of holding the hands up of Chouhan and Vijayvargiya, the two main leaders of the MP, has deep political significance when looking at the developments that have taken place in the state in recent years.Chouhan and Vijayvargiya joined politics around the same time. They were also officials from the youth wing of the BJP, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) and were considered close friends.Vijayvargiya posted the clip on Twitter of the moment they sang the song at the MP assembly facility on August 11 and said, “While we were working at BJYM, we used to sing this song quite often. Old memories were refreshed by singing this one. song once again during the ‘Bhutta Party’ organized in Bhopal today.

Thereafter, while Vijayvargiya remained in state politics, winning the next assembly elections and simultaneously becoming mayor of Indore, Chouhan passed into national politics by winning Vidisha’s Lok Sabha elections and becoming secretary. BJP MP.

The BJP led by Uma Bharti defeated the Congress led by Digvijaya Singh in 2003. Vijayvargiya became a minister in his cabinet.

However, Uma Bharti resigned as chief minister in 2004 for appearing in an old case against her in Hubli, Karnataka. She was succeeded by Babulal Gaur.

Around this time, Chouhan became the state president of the BJP. Meanwhile, Gaur couldn’t last long either. There was discontent against him, widely incited by members of the military justice loyal to Uma Bharti.

To quell the possible rebellion, Gaur was replaced by Chouhan in November 2015, while Uma left the BJP along with some of her supporters and formed her own political party.

Vijayvargiya continued to be a senior minister even in Chouhan’s cabinet. It was then that relations between the two old friends began to sour.

Vijayvargiya is said to have started having strong ambitions to replace Chouhan as MP CM. It became something of a stumbling block for Chouhan.

In a compromise formula drawn in chalk by the BJP leadership, Vijayvargiya was called into national politics. He was appointed general secretary in the team led by Amit Shah as party chairman, so his interference in state politics became minimal.

Vijayvargiya approached Shah and the latter put him in charge of West Bengal.

However, both Chouhan and Vijayvargiya have not lived up to the expectations of the central leadership of the BJP. While the BJP lost to Congress in the 2018 deputy assembly elections under Chouhan’s leadership, Vijayvargiya failed to hand over West Bengal to the party.

After BS Yediyurappa was replaced by Basavaraj Bommai as Karnataka CM recently, the whispers that Chouhan was also replaced by some other leader are getting louder.

Yediyurappa had returned as Karnataka CM after a rebellion by the then ruling JD (S) and the MLA in Congress. The Karnataka formula was repeated in MP last year.

After Jyotiraditya Scindia rebelled against the leadership of Congress and then-MP CM Kamal Nath in March 2020, the BJP returned to power. Chouhan was reinstated as a state CM.

Currently, there is speculation that Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar or Prahlad Patel or state ministers such as Narottam Mishra will succeed Chouhan.

This is where the ‘Ye dosti hum nahin todenge’ moment fits. An axis of Chouhan and Vijayvargiya may be in the works so that the last or a leader close to the two becomes the next CM while the chances of the probable others are blocked.