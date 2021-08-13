India Top Headlines

Pakistan tries to smear India: MEA | India News

NEW DELHI: Foreign Ministry (MEA) spokesman Arindam Bagchi said on Friday that Pakistan is making efforts to smear India to divert international attention from Pak’s role as the epicenter of regional instability and a safe haven for the terrorists.

Bagchi’s remarks came shortly after Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi blamed India and Afghanistan for the explosion at the Dasu Hydroelectric Project that killed nine Chinese nationals.

“This is another attempt by Pakistan to smear India in an attempt to divert international attention from its role as the epicenter of regional instability and safe haven for terrorists,” Bagchi said in an official statement.

Last month, 13 people, including nine Chinese nationals and two border corps soldiers, were killed, while 39 others were injured when the bus taking them to a Dasu Dam site under construction in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa exploded. The bus fell into a deep ravine after the explosion.

Meanwhile, Beijing has also stepped in to investigate this bus attack, Chinese forces were able to investigate this matter despite the fact that the Imran Khan government has repeatedly stated that it will not allow foreign security to be established on its land.

After persistent attacks on Chinese citizens, Pakistan has had to convince Beijing that it can protect Chinese infrastructure and citizens from terrorist groups when it has failed to protect its own.





