NCW Writes to States and UT to Take Action to Close the Gender Gap in Covid Vaccination | India News

NEW DELHI: Taking note of a media report highlighting the low acceptance of anti-Covid coups among women, the National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to the chief secretaries of all states and territories in the Union to take action to close the gender gap in vaccination.

NCW President Rekha Sharma said the gap in immunization coverage between the two genders is an issue of great concern to the Commission.

“There is an urgent need to increase the proportion of women who go to vaccination booths to receive the vaccine so that the gap in immunization coverage can be corrected,” he said.

The letter also mentions that it is necessary to raise awareness about public health so that more and more women are vaccinated as a priority.

The media report highlighted that the current gender gap in vaccine administration is significantly higher among the elderly population than among younger women. It reflects existing gender stereotypes in society due to which women are being left behind and the reasons include unequal access to resources and technology for both genders, the letter read.

In the letter, NCW has mentioned that in many households, women’s health is not considered a priority compared to men if they do not work outside the home and end up having less preference for vaccination. However, women who are the primary caregivers are more likely to become infected while caring for any sick family member.

The NCW has written that the Center has been conducting intensified vaccination campaigns to reach every corner of the country along with regular campaigns to dispel misinformation and rumors about the side effects of the vaccine. The state government must also continue campaigns to ensure that the correct information reaches the most remote part of India, he said.





