Man pretending to be Pawar calls Mantralaya, arrested | India News

MUMBAI: The city’s crime branch arrested three Pune residents on Thursday, including the person who called a senior official from the revenue department in Mantralaya on Wednesday and demanded the transfer of an officer imitating the voice of the CPN chief, Sharad Pawar.

The caller used a bogus app, which showed the call came from Silver Oak, the residence of the PNC leader in South Mumbai. However, the officer who received the call became suspicious and alerted the police. A case was registered with the Gamdevi police against unknown persons in the sections of the IPC of cheating, forgery, punishment for attempting to commit a crime, destruction of evidence, as well as under the IT Act.





