Life has come full circle, BJP reminds Rahul Gandhi | India News

NEW DELHI: BJP leaders on Friday attacked Rahul Gandhi on Twitter who blocked his account, saying they had shown him the door from the only place he was active, and that he should have been aware of Indian laws, which prohibit revealing identity. of a rape victim.“The other day when the same company called Sambit Patra, you were all celebrating, forgetting that life takes a complete turn. You revealed the identity of a rape victim. Then your account has been blocked. Say it out loud and then protest and preach, ”tweeted BJP Secretary General BL Santhosh.

The party said that Rahul should use the new social media rules introduced by the Modi government to restore his account. BJP deputy Tejasvi Surya said Congress itself was crying hoarsely and attacking the government when it framed the new rules to “empower” social media users.

BJP chief spokesman and RS deputy, Anil Baluni, said Rahul was unnecessary to drag BJP and the government onto the issue. “This is between him and Twitter. I don’t understand why he is appointing the government, “Baluni said, adding:” Instead of playing the blame game, Rahul should have admitted that he had committed a crime. ”

As the senior leader of a national party, Rahul should have realized the consequences of revealing the identity of a rape victim. “He defied the law for which he never expressed any regrets. Instead, the leaders of his party did it again, which showed that Congress does not respect the law of the land, “he said.