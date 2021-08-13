India Top Headlines

Judge Nariman’s retirement may give a tailwind to the paralyzed selection of judges | India News

NEW DELHI: Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, the second highest-ranking Supreme Court justice, retired Thursday, marking the departure of a brilliant and sharp legal mind from the highest echelons of the judiciary, palpably stuttering with 10 vacancies. The vacancies could be attributed in large part to his steadfast position in elevating two chief justices from the high court to the high court.

“I am losing a judge’s lion,” commented Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on his retirement, which is true both in reality and metaphorically. The CS rarely gets a judge whose assertiveness, derived from his deep knowledge of domestic and foreign laws, intimidates arguing lawyers into doing their best.

Like Leo, he was rarely able to hide his exasperation at mediocrity, although he had it very well under control for the past seven years, since his appointment as a SC judge directly from the bar on July 7, 2014. Respect for his knowledge and Intellectual integrity flowed without hesitation, from Attorney General Tushar Mehta to seasoned veteran attorneys and green horns alike. His ceremonial farewell in the CJI courtroom, in the presence of his family and the illustrious Father Fali S. Nariman, lasted for an unprecedented 35 minutes. Unprecedentedly, Judge Nariman Junior did not speak a word except in recognition of the dismissal wishes.

If attorneys were saddened by the departure of a brilliant judge, on the other hand, those who aspire to a Supreme Court justice position would rejoice, as his retirement could give the Collegium’s selection of judges a boost. out of five judges, who had not recommended a single name to the Union government since August 28, 2019, when the last four appointments were made.

Vacancies at the SC with an authorized force of 34 judges would increase to 11 next week when Judge Navin Sinha retires. Insiders say the removal of Judge Nariman, who firmly stalled the Collegium’s naming recommendation of five judges for the appointment of SC judges outside of their options, would give him room to deliberate on names to fill vacancies.

Judge Nariman likely inherited a taste for the legal profession when he grew up in the care of Nariman senior, who was one of the most sought-after attorneys for four decades since he became an additional attorney general in Indira Gandhi’s government and then climbed to new heights. by stepping down in an emergency declaration in 1975.

Upon entering the legal profession in 1979, Nariman Junior assiduously honed his skills, insight, and gained extensive knowledge of both domestic and foreign law and jurisprudence. Carving a niche for himself in the corporate, business and tax fields, step by step he built his own image worthy of admiration, consciously moving away from the shadows of his father’s imposing personality. He resisted any comparison to his father, although he had probably inherited that mischievous impatience with mediocrity or indiscipline. Unlike Nariman’s refusal to become a SC judge, his son accepted the invitation of then-CJI RM Lodha. He became a SC judge on July 7, 2014, the fifth to be appointed directly from the bar association.

He had been featured in the 2010 TOI compilation of the top ten SC defenders, along with his father, Soli J Sorabjee, Ram Jethmalani, K Parasaran, KK Venugopal, Ashok Desai, Harish Salve, AM Singhvi and Mukul Rohatgi (Kapil Sibal and some others were left off the list because they were ministers and law enforcement officers at the time). Considering the giant steps he had taken to become the leading attorney in the field of corporate law, he was dubbed “Bahadur Company” in the TOI section.

He was the author of the 2015 ruling repealing Section 66A of the Information Technology Act, often misused by police to arrest for social media posts critical of the government. He recently warned the government and political parties to wake up from slumber to take steps toward decriminalizing politics and said the nation is waiting and losing patience.

She was part of the majority in a constitutional trial, which opened the doors of the Sabarimala temple to women of all ages, and another, which overthrew the triple talaq. Recently, a bank, headed by him, had suo motu forced the Uttar Pradesh government to detain Kanwar Yatra, and Judge Nariman said this would be absolutely inadmissible, as any kind of congregation would provide fodder for a devastating pandemic.

But, he was lenient with the Kerala government’s relaxation of the Covid shutdown rule for Bakrid. He had said that if Covid infections increase due to relaxations, anyone could move the SC. Nobody did. He also did not take note of suo motu as he did at Kanwar yatra, although the relaxations had apparently resulted in doubling new daily infections to 22,000 and Kerala accounts for nearly 50% of the country’s number of cases today.

In a career of just over seven years on the SC court, Judge Nariman is credited with an impressive number of resolving more than 13,500 cases and authorizing nearly 400 sentences. He was one of the few judges who rarely kept verdicts reserved for more than a month. During busy days as a lawyer and judge, he dug into a slew of case files and instinctively memorized historical sentences, along with the ability to instantly recall. But, he still had time to have serious and continuous adventures with his two loves: books and music.





Times of India