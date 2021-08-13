Jammu Kashmir News: Child Killed and Six Wounded in Grenade Attack on BJP Leader’s House in Rajouri | India News

India Top Headlines

Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on the house of a political leader in Rajouri in which a 2-year-old boy was found… https://t.co/OrHvPB8MBr – LG J&K Office (@OfficeOfLGJandK) 1628831035000

JAMMU: A two-year-old boy died and six people, including a BJP leader, were injured, after suspected terrorists threw a grenade at his residence on the Khandli Bridge in Rajouri city on Thursday night.Confirming the blast later in the evening, Mukesh Singh, Additional Director General of Police, Jammu Zone, said that some injuries have been reported. “The DIG and the SSP are in place,” Singh said.Police sources said the blast took place after the suspected terrorists threw a grenade at the home of BJP Mandal President Jasbir Singh, in which seven people were injured and one of them, the boy, succumbed to his injuries in a hospital. Two of the wounded are critical.“The house located in the heart of the city of Rajouri was attacked around 9:30 pm. The wounded were taken to the Government Medical College (GMC), Rajouri, where Veer Singh, the two-year-old nephew of the BJP president mandal , he succumbed to his injuries, ”said a police source.In addition to the 36-year-old BJP leader, sources said, the other injured have been identified as his brother Balbir (42), his parents Romesh Chander (65) and Sia Devi (60), Arjun (12) and Karam Singh (12). ), son of Balbir.Family members said that the unknown terrorists threw the grenade while they were sitting on the porch of the house.Hearing the noise of the explosion, the neighbors ran towards the house, followed by the police, who cordoned off the area.The alleged terrorist attack also sparked a protest in front of the GMC, Rajouri, with other family members and local residents shouting slogans against the administration for lack of hospital facilities and the police for lack of security. They claimed that there was only one doctor available at the hospital.Vivek Gupta, the Rajouri-Poonch Range Police Deputy Inspector General (DIG), had to camp at the site until Friday morning. When asked to release the details, he said he would do so later as he was concerned about the case at the time.Official sources said search teams recovered the grenade liver at the scene, while police and paramilitary troops conducted searches in and around the city until late at night, but no arrests have been made so far.Meanwhile, Sanatan Dharam Sabha and some other Hindu organizations convened bandh in Rajouri on Friday.On Friday, the Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant General’s office “strongly condemned” the “cowardly attack” through a post on Twitter.

BJP National Secretary General Tarun Chugh, who is in charge of Jammu and Kashmir, also took to social media to condemn the attack.

Terrorists threw a grenade at the home of BJP President Mandal Jasbir Singh in the Khandli area of ​​the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.… Https://t.co/p8gj04lyDM – Tarun Chugh (@tarunchughbjp) 1628837564000

J&K Congressional Chief Spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, who is also a native of Rajouri district, has raised concerns about the incident and has called for the culprits to be traced and punished.

After a long time from 2005-06, a terrorist attack targeting the minority community was reported in the Rajouri district, virtually free of militancy.

The grenade attack comes at a time when the army, CRPF and JK police maintained a cordon in the Upper Panghai forest in Thannamandi for more than a week after killing two LeT terrorists.

The security forces had also launched search operations in Jammu, Samba, Rajouri and Poonch districts following reports of suspicious terrorist movements on 9 August.

They have also claimed to have foiled a terrorist plot on August 10 by recovering a huge cache of weapons and ammunition, including AK 47 assault rifles, hand grenades, detonators and pistols.

In a separate incident, J&K police arrested two newly recruited terrorists from Hizbul Mujahideen from Kishtwar district on Monday.