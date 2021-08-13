India Top Headlines

Jal Jivan Mission Company Files Rs 5,000cr Defamation Case Against AAP MP Sanjay Singh | India News

LUCK: Rashmi Metaliks, a company that AAP MP Sanjay Singh has claimed has been blacklisted by eight states despite being awarded the contract for the supply of pipes for the implementation of the Jal mission Jivan in UP, has requested Rs 5,000 crore as defamation of Singh.

The company has said that AAP has been issuing false and frivolous data to smear it at the behest of its business rivals. He has also asked why Singh has not raised the issue of the Rashmi Metalik pipes being used for works being carried out by the Delhi government.

The director of the company, Sudam Mitra, has referred to the press conference held by Singh on August 8 in which the company was named several times for having supplied poor quality products to the UP government.

“Singh has deliberately defamed Rashmi Metaliks Limited and / or at the behest of rival industries, providing false and frivolous data. He repeatedly insisted that Rashmi Metaliks has been blacklisted in many states and has been manufacturing poor quality ductile iron pipe, ”Mitra said.

Interestingly, as Mitra claimed, the company has also provided material to the Delhi Jal Board under the Delhi government, but Singh did not mention this during any of his press conferences. “Perhaps it is due to the fact that the Delhi government is run by the political party to which it belongs,” Mitra said.

He said the company would also approach the Supreme Court and request an investigation by CBI or any other investigating agency to determine who was behind providing government documents and other details to Singh “after suppressing the updated and actual facts” for their commercial gains and Singh’s political achievements.

The notice issued to Singh has said that it needs to issue a public apology to the company and remove all videos from all platforms “containing the defamatory comments.”





Times of India