ISIS ‘Leaking’ Radical Vernacular Material on Social Media, NIA Warns | India News

NEW DELHI: The global terror group ISIS is known to accelerate its attempt to radicalize and recruit people by using radical propaganda on social media platforms in “vernacular languages” and hunting down “translators” who show sympathy for the banned group.

These alarming data have prompted the National Investigative Agency (NIA) to keep a special watch on such activities against India, and they have warned people to avoid falling prey to such groups and report to the NIA or any enforcement agency of the law in their regions soon after. getting that focus from members affiliated with these teams.

Given that this type of approach by terrorist organizations like ISIS via social media is not a new phenomenon and has been a regular modus operandi since 2016 and 2017, a different approach has sounded alert as ISIS operatives have Radical materials have started circulating in vernacular languages ​​and have started choosing translators through social media sites, NIA warns.

A senior NIA official said: “We have been monitoring since it came to light that global terrorist groups, including ISIS, have accelerated their attempt to radicalize and recruit individuals through the use of radical propaganda on vernacular social media platforms.” .

“The NIA calls on people, especially young people, to avoid such propaganda and not fall prey to that anti-India material that is spread by global terrorist groups.”

The NIA has also advised individuals not to join such groups and that “if they have such information, they may contact the agency or law enforcement agencies in their respective areas.”

Delving into the contributions received from some recently arrested ISIS sympathizers, the officer, requesting anonymity, told ANI that “they (members of terrorist organizations) continue to post radical content and see the reaction of the individual.”

“If someone shows any backlash, contact those people via direct message,” the officer said.

If you send any messages on common platforms like Twitter, Instagram and Facebook and these global terrorist members like them, the officer said, they send you private messages.

“From these private messages, the commitment grows.” So if there is any information like that, people should contact the NIA, the officer appealed.

When asked if there was any particular period of time since such terrorist organizations began reaching out to people to radicalize them, the officer said that this modus operandi has been in use from 2016-2017. “Now, it is leaking into the vernacular.”

Giving an example of the recently arrested ISIS sympathizer, Jufri Jawhar Damudi, in the ‘Voice of Hind case’, the officer said that Jufri’s job was to translate the radical materials coming to him from Afghanistan. “Jufri was translating radical materials into Malayalam.”

For example, the officer said, Facebook is in all vernacular languages. “If you write in Bengali, Assamese, Hindi or any other language, they (members of the terrorist group) will contact you.”

“We have found in other cases as well that recruiters, who sit outside the country, send religious texts that they like and wait for it to be translated. They want to see how good you are at translating because they need translators in the local language. So , this is something they are doing in general, “said the officer.

In addition, when asking why these groups do not accept the help of Google translation, the official said that the grammatical errors of the software are sometimes very obvious and that the members of these terrorist organizations do not want to make such mistakes.

The officer further explained that the material translated with the Google translation also loses some understanding.





