India’s second wave is not over, daily Covid cases still above 40,000: AIIMS chief | India News

NEW DELHI: As daily Covid infections in India continue to hover around the 40,000 mark, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria said on Friday that the second wave of the pandemic in India is not over yet.Speaking to ANI, Dr. Guleria said that the probability of a third wave in India depends on how well people follow appropriate Covid behavior.“I would suggest that people understand that the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet. On a daily basis, we receive more than 40,000 cases. It is important that everyone follows the appropriate behavior of Covid. If we follow this, then another wave will not come,” said the Dr. Guleria.

India suffered widespread devastation during the second wave of the pandemic, which began in late March and peaked in early May.

Cases declined in the following weeks and have been hovering around the 40,000 mark for the past month, prompting the Center to declare that the second wave of the pandemic is not over yet.

Speaking about the possible third wave of the virus, Dr. Guleria said that the impact of another surge will be less severe than what India witnessed in April and May if people stick to the rules.

“If the third wave comes, then it will also be mild only if people follow the appropriate Covid-19 behavior,” he said.

Previously, IIT Kanpur and Hyderabad professors had predicted another Covid-19 outbreak in mid-August, saying that it could peak in October depending on the type of virus variant.

They said that if the variant is more infectious, like the Delta strain that caused the second wave, the cases are likely to increase.

In an interview with ANI, Gagandeep Kang, a leading Indian microbiologist and virologist, had also said that the third wave depends on the type of virus variants or strains.

“I think a lot depends on whether the wave is variant-driven, or strain-driven, if variant-driven, then it becomes very difficult to predict what numbers they are likely to be,” Dr. Kang said.

