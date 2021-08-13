India Reports 40,120 New Covid Cases and 585 Deaths; recovery rate at 97.46% | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: India has reported 40,120 new Covid-19 cases and 585 deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a bulletin released by the Union government on Friday.The case count has risen and the current death toll stands at 4,30,254.

He said India’s current active case load is 3.85,227, adding that active cases make up 1.20 percent of total cases today, the lowest since March 2020.

The country has also recorded the highest recovery rate in history, 97.46 percent, the government said.

With 42,295 patients who have recovered in the last 24 hours, the total number of patients who have recovered from the disease is 3.13.02.345.

The government statement said the weekly positivity the rate, which is currently 2.13 percent, has remained below 5 percent. The daily positivity rate of 2.04 percent has been less than 3 percent since the past 19 days.

The government also said that testing capacity in the country has increased substantially, with a total of 48,94,70,779 samples that have been analyzed for Covid as of August 12. Of these, 19,70,495 samples were analyzed on Thursday alone. Said the Indian Council of Medical Research.

With 57,31,574 doses of vaccines administered during the last 24 hours, the cumulative vaccine coverage in India has reached 52,95,82,956.

The new phase of universalization of the Covid-19 vaccination began on June 21 of this year.