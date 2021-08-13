India Top Headlines

India and several other nations reaffirm that they do not recognize the government imposed by the use of force in Afghanistan | India News

NEW DELHI: India, Germany, Qatar, Turkey and several other nations have reaffirmed that they do not recognize any government in Afghanistan that prevails through the use of military force and called for an immediate end to the violence and attacks in the country devastated by war.

A statement issued by Qatar on Friday after two separate meetings on Afghanistan in Doha said the participating countries agreed that the Afghan peace process should be accelerated as a matter of “great urgency.”

The declaration came as the Taliban continued their onslaught by capturing several key cities in recent days, including Kandahar and Herat, Afghanistan’s second and third largest cities, while significantly expanding their territorial control across the country.

He said the participants urged the Taliban and the Afghan government to build trust and accelerate efforts to reach a political settlement and a full ceasefire as quickly as possible.

The first meeting on Aug. 19 was joined by representatives from China, Uzbekistan, the United States, Pakistan, the United Kingdom, Qatar, the UN and the European Union, the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

The second meeting on August 12 was attended by representatives from Germany, India, Norway, Qatar, Tajikistan, Turkey and Turkmenistan, the United States and the UN, he said.

JP Singh, Deputy Secretary of the Pakistan-Afghanistan-Iran Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA), represented India at the second meeting hosted by Qatar.

“Participants expressed grave concern over reports from across Afghanistan regarding continued violence, large numbers of civilian casualties and extrajudicial executions, widespread and credible allegations of human rights violations, all attacks (land and air) on capitals and provincial cities “. the Qatari Foreign Ministry said.

He said the countries reaffirmed that they will not recognize any government in Afghanistan that prevails through the use of military force.

“The participants pledged to assist in the reconstruction of Afghanistan once a viable political agreement is reached following good faith negotiations between the two sides,” the statement said.

Countries also mentioned converging statements by both parties on “guiding principles” for a political settlement such as inclusive governance, respect for human rights, including the rights of women and minorities, a mechanism for achieving representative government, a commitment not to allow any individual or group to use Afghanistan’s soil to threaten the security of other countries and respect for international law.

“The participants called on all Afghan parties to act in accordance with these principles and build on them in the future political settlement,” the statement said.





