IIL starts supplying Covaxin drug substance to Bharat Bio for 3-4 million doses per month | India News

HYDERABAD: In a move that will immediately increase the production capacity of indigenously developed Covid-19 Covaxin, Indian Immunologicals Ltd (IIL) delivered the first batch of Covaxin drug to Bharat Biotech on Friday.

While to start with IIL it will supply drug substance for around 3 to 4 million doses per month, starting in December, this will increase to 10 million doses per month, said IIL Managing Director Dr. K Anand Kumar, on the occasion of the delivery of the first batch of the drug Covaxin to the President and Managing Director of Bharat Biotech, Dr. Krishna Ella, in a simple handover ceremony.

IIL and Bharat Biotech signed an agreement for it in April 2021, after which IIL repurposed its BSL-2 + rabies vaccine manufacturing facility at Karakapatla in the Genome Valley.

IIL, which signed four agreements with Bharat Biotech, was able to repurpose its manufacturing plant in Hyderabad, procure key raw materials and consumables, as well as key equipment for the process, technology transfer, R&D scale trials, training and training in record time and production started in July 2021.

“Batches produced at IIL’s manufacturing facilities have been tested at BBIL and IIL and meet the quality specifications for the drug substance. The returns are more than expected, ”said Dr. Anand Kumar.

“This is the India team in action. It would not have been possible without the union of various stakeholders to achieve a common goal. Our capable and competent team worked tirelessly around the clock to ensure committed deadlines and product quality were met. ”

“It is a proud moment for IIL to have played a vital role in supporting the interests of our nation during this unprecedented time. This would not have been possible without the constant support provided by Niti-Aayog, BIRAC, DBT, Mission Covid Suraksha Team, central and state drug control authorities ”, he added.

Dr Renu Swarup, DBT Secretary and President of BIRAC said: “CDSCO’s loan license agreement for Indian Immunologicals Ltd to produce the drug Covaxin is an important milestone, achieved in a very short period of time. DBT-BIRAC’s support under the Covid Suraksha mission aims to meet our country’s Covid-19 vaccine requirement. ”

IIL received a Rs 60 million grant to improve production capabilities as part of Mission Covid Suraksha.

In addition to making the drug Covaxin, IIL is also working on its own Covid-19 vaccine, which is currently undergoing animal trials and the vaccine is expected to be ready for human vaccination next year, said Dr. Anand Kumar. .





