GSLV suffers a failure, fails to deliver a geographic satellite | India News

BENGALURU: Isro suffered twin setbacks on Thursday when its GSLV-F10 rocket developed a cryogenic upper stage (CUS) anomaly and failed to deliver the geographic imagery satellite (Gisat-1) in the intended orbit. The failure of the mission would mean not only the long-awaited Gisat-1, officially named Earth EOS-03 Observation Satellite – Not available, but also raises concerns about the reliability of the GSLV-Mk2 CUS.
Isro hoped to use this class of rockets frequently for commercial launches. A rocket stacks several engines on top of each other. On Thursday, the third stage, aimed at speeding up EOS-03’s launch into orbit, failed to ignite.
The GSLV-F10 took off from the second Sriharikota launch pad at 5.43am as scheduled and the core stage depletion occurred as planned, propelling the rocket on its intended path. The second stage ignition occurred about two minutes after launch and mission control confirmed the payload fairing (equipment to protect the payload) shortly after four minutes after launch, as planned.
Tense moments followed the closing of the second stage. While mission control was heard announcing the command to turn on the CUS, there was no confirmation on this and the telemetry screens began to show a deviation along the way in the third stage.
“The performance of the first and second stages was normal. However, the CUS ignition did not occur due to a technical anomaly. The mission could not be accomplished as intended, ”Isro said in a statement, minutes after President K Sivan announced the same in Sriharikota. “… The third stage should have started and worked, and since it did not work properly, we have lost the satellite. We are waiting for data to know the exact reason ”, he said. YOUR.
Since the CUS did not turn on, the third stage along with the payload did not have the required speed to stay in space. “It affected the Andaman Sea a few minutes later,” said a source. The CUS was at an altitude of 140 km when the anomaly occurred.
Isro will establish a failure analysis committee (FAC) to analyze the data. Sivan and many other scientists YOUR He spoke with, including the director of the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center, S Somnath, and said that Isro would need at least 24 hours to explain the anomaly.
This was Isro’s third attempt to launch the satellite. The first was scheduled for March 5, 2020, but was removed minutes before the 26-hour countdown began on March 4, 2020. Isro planned to launch earlier this year (2021), but it didn’t happen due to a voltage problem that the scientists described as a “minor power problem.”
