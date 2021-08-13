India Top Headlines

Forced Sex With Wife Not Illegal, Court Says, Gives Man’s Arrest Relief | India News

Noting that a woman’s claim that her husband had sex with her by force, against her wishes, cannot be considered an “illegal thing”, a court of sessions granted an advance bond to the man and his family in a cruelty case. The woman had alleged that she was paralyzed below the waist due to forced sex.

“It is unfortunate that the woman suffered from paralysis. However, applicants are not responsible for them. When analyzing the nature of the accusations made against the husband and the in-laws, an interrogation in custody is not required, ”said Judge Sanjashree J Gharat. The woman said she married the man in November 2020. She alleged that soon after her husband and in-laws began to tease her and demand money from her.





