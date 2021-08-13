India Top Headlines

CRPF soldier, two civilians injured in Sopore grenade attack | India News

SRINAGAR: A CRPF soldier and two civilians were injured after suspected terrorists threw a grenade at security forces deployed in the main area of ​​the city of Sopore in the Baramulla district of northern Kashmir on Friday the afternoon.

The attack took place near an SBI branch, an official said, adding that CRPF Jawan and civilians who suffered splinter injuries on the blastand were hospitalized thereafter. There was no loss of life or material damage in the explosion.

