India Top Headlines

Crackdown on Opposition MPs Likely Over Rajya Sabha Fights | India News

NEW DELHI: Tough action is being contemplated against opposition MPs appointed by Rajya Sabha’s secretariat in their report on the House fight on Wednesday when the approval of the general insurance bill was passed.

Talks with officials by Rajya Sabha Vice President and Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu have led to the assessment that the pushing and pulling in the House was initiated by a group of opposition MPs determined to approach the table of the officials and physically disrupt procedures.

It is also understood that Naidu has consulted with Lok Sabha chairman Om Birla about the physicality of interruptions during the monsoon session and it was felt that disciplinary action is necessary to prevent further deterioration of the conduct of MPs in the Parlament. The immediate context, however, remains the incidents in the Upper House on Tuesday and Wednesday when some MPs climbed onto the officers’ table and two bailiffs were injured in the melee.

The Parliament’s security staff have filed complaints about the actions of some MPs that resulted in injuries to two members of the staff. They have also compiled television coverage of the events from multiple cameras placed inside the house.

The disciplinary action process must end and the RS secretariat is studying past cases in which action was taken against parliamentarians for conduct in the Chamber or for other minor offenses. On some occasions, a committee was established to review the matter and present recommendations, as was the case with the “money for questions” scam that led to the expulsion of 11 MPs for the rest of their terms.

Sources said Naidu was upset by the turn of events and that the actions of the MPs suggested they were determined to avoid passing laws at all costs.





Original source