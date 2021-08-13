India Top Headlines

Center notifies modified rules for single-use plastic items | India News

NEW DELHI: The Center has notified amended rules prohibiting the manufacture, import, storage, distribution, sale, and use of identified single-use plastic items, including plates, glasses, silverware, and packaging films around candy boxes and packets of cigarettes, among others.

The thickness of the plastic transport bags will increase from 50 microns to 75 microns as of September 30, 2021 and to 120 microns as of December 31, 2022, according to the August 12 notification.

“The manufacture, import, storage, distribution, sale and use of the following single-use plastics, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, will be prohibited as of July 1, 2022: hearing aids with plastic rods, plastic rods for balloons, plastic flags, candy sticks, ice cream sticks, polystyrene (thermocol) for decoration; plates, cups, glasses, cutlery such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays; films for wrapping or packaging around candy boxes, invitation cards and cigarette packs, plastic or PVC banners less than 100 microns, stirrers, “the notice read.

In a statement, the Environment Ministry said that plastic packaging waste not covered by the disposal of the identified single-use plastic items should be collected and managed in an environmentally sustainable manner through the producer’s Extended Producer Responsibility, Importer and Brand Owner (PIBO) according to the Plastic Waste Management Standards, 2016.

For the effective implementation of Extended Producer Responsibility, the guidelines that are being presented have been given legal force through the amended rules, he said.

Extended Producer Responsibility is a policy approach in which producers take responsibility for managing the disposal of the products they produce once those products have been designated as unusable by consumers.





