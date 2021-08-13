India Top Headlines

Better quality services and on-time delivery are needed: M Venkaiah Naidu | India News

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu has emphasized the need to improve the quality and timely delivery of services to citizens in light of a constitutional promise of a dignified life as India approaches 75 years of independence.

“As India celebrates 75 years of independence, it is also time to assess the progress of the constitutional promise of a dignified life for the common man. The right to a dignified life, without discrimination against any individual or community, is a promise that we made to ourselves at the beginning of our Republic, which we must respect at all times ”, he said.

Publishing the book Accelerating India: 7 Years of Modi Government, written by former Union Minister KJ Alphons, Naidu emphasized that the benefits of development programs should reach all segments of society, especially the most vulnerable and marginalized. The book has been submitted by NSA Ajit Doval. It is a collection of 25 essays, covering 25 governance sectors and has contributions from 28 writers.





