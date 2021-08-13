India Top Headlines

Aptitude to be criteria for scrapping vehicles: PM Narendra Modi | India News

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Modi said on Friday that fitness and not age would be the criteria for discarding old vehicles. Private vehicles over 20 years old and commercial vehicles over 15 years old will be scrapped if they fail the fitness test.

In launching the National Vehicle Scrapping Policy, Modi said the measure would help create wealth from waste, a concept followed in developed countries, and called on India to work towards “clean, congestion-free mobility and convenient ”in the 21st century.

However, many older vehicles in Delhi-NCR will not get the benefit, as NGT and the Supreme Court have made their age, and not their fitness, the criteria for retirement.

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari had previously said that the Center will receive legal advice on whether it should request the review of the NGT and SC order after the announcement of the policy.

Highlighting the need to protect the environment and reduce the exploitation of natural resources, Modi said: “Rare metals are already rare. But who knows that even the metals in abundance will also become rare ”, as he added that now everyone feels the impact of climate change. He said that the generation of metal destined for the manufacture of vehicles from scrapped vehicles will save enormous sums that are paid for the import of scrap metal, while noting that reuse is also a way to reduce the exploitation of natural resources.

India imported waste material worth 23 billion rupees last year, the prime minister said. The Union Minister for Road and Highway Transport Nitin Gadkari said that the implementation of the long-awaited policy will increase the supply of low-cost raw materials for vehicle manufacturing as discarded materials can be reused.

Gadkari said that nearly a million vehicles have been found without valid certificates of fitness and registration certificates. The union’s transportation secretary, Giridhar Aramane, said pollution concerns may force the courts and state administration to ban old vehicles, as he defended the need to establish more vehicle scrapping centers in the country.

Earlier, the prime minister also said that the new policy will promote a circular economy and make the economic development process more sustainable and environmentally friendly. “The policy, aimed at recycling old and unsuitable vehicles, will give a new identity to India’s automotive and mobility sector,” he added.





