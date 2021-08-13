Amid Growing Storm, Twitter Transfers Director from India to the US | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Amid serious legal and regulatory issues in India, American microblogging giant Twitter has transferred its India Country Director, Manish Maheshwari, to San Francisco in a new role and removed the post, forming a “council of leadership”. to run its operations in the country.Senior officials, Kanika Mittal and Neha Sharma Katyal, will continue to lead the sales positions in India and will now report to Yu Sasamoto, who is the vice president of the company’s Japan, South Korea and Asia-Pacific (JAPAC) region.Maheshwari, who led Twitter’s operations in India for the past two years, will now be in charge of Twitter’s “Strategy and Revenue Operations” for new markets around the world. This culminates a tumultuous stay in the country where he saw multiple FIRs and police cases being filed against him for a variety of legal issues following the implementation of new TI Rules.It is still unclear if Maheshwari can simply leave the country to take on the new assignment, or if he would first have to address the legal and IPC cases in which he has been named as a party / defendant along with Twitter.When asked about the issue, Twitter India declined to comment.Twitter has decided that instead of a country director, a leadership council will guide its operations in India. This council is likely to have staff such as Mittal (responsible for running the Twitter business in North and East India) and Katyal (running the West and South region business).Among other senior officials, Krishna Iyer, who is Twitter India’s head of channel sales, will now report to global business partners and Mitchell Kreuch, who heads APAC’s “agency development” function. He is also a likely member of the leadership council.“Rather than a single country director, our wonderful India leadership council will guide and support you all as a team going forward,” a senior Twitter official said in a statement to team members from India, adding that the company “will continue to invest in India.” as a strategic market with high growth for our company ”.Twitter has been in the midst of a massive political fight in India for the past few months, first accused by the ruling BJP and the NDA government of trying to “dictate” its terms while using “opaque policies” to “arbitrarily” suspend accounts. Username and delete tweets. This was related to a variety of issues, such as Twitter’s reluctance to remove around 1,400 accounts linked to farmers’ protests and its labeling as “manipulated media” some of the content posted by leading BJP members.And when attacked for its slowness in appointing statutory officials in India despite the mandate of the new TI Rules, Twitter had also taken on the government when, in a surprisingly scathing attack, it accused it of engaging in “overreaching.” dangerous that is incompatible with open democratic principles. ”In a statement on May 27, Twitter alleged that it had been forced to“ withhold ”(block in India) parts of“ legitimate freedom of expression ”for fear of the safety of their employees and threats of financial penalties.Recently, however, he appeared to have made his peace with the government, but has now been accused by the opposition Congress and its top leader Rahul Gandhi of bias and interference in the country’s political processes, for blocking the accounts of many government officials. match. Twitter said it had taken the move after Congress and its leaders shared photos (in tweets) of the family of a nine-year-old victim who was allegedly raped and murdered in Delhi.The issue has brought the company and the way it moderates content back to the fore. The company has also appointed officials in India to respond to user inquiries regarding content and coordinate with the government.Content Status:

Clever

In use by:

Reporter (s):

Amit Bhattacharya

Last modification:

08-13 22:51 – Ankur Tewari

Size requested:

Real size:

139 lin – 1255.69p

Category:

Contextual use:

Normal

Description:

Correction:

All uses: