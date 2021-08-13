After the GSLV launch failed, the space minister says ‘the mission can be rescheduled’; criticizes Jairam for saying ‘Isro should become a scientific company’ | India News
NEW DELHI: After Isro’s GSLV-F10 rocket failed to inject the new EOS-03 (Gisat-1) series Earth-observing satellite into geographic orbit on Thursday, Union space Minister Jitendra Singh said Thursday that the mission can be rescheduled again. The setback of the launch, however, turned political when the leader of Congress, Jairam Ramesh, said: “Now, Isro should become a scientific enterprise,” prompting severe criticism from the Space Minister.
Five minutes after liftoff, the GSLV rocket malfunctioned, causing the mission to fail. In reverse reaction, Jitendra Singh tweeted: “I spoke with ISRO President Dr. K Sivan and they discussed it in detail. The first two stages worked well, only after that there was a difficulty in cryogenic ignition of the upper stage. The mission can be rescheduled at some point again. ”
However, rescheduling the mission will not be easy and immediate, as Isro will need several months to develop the new series of geo-satellites and build the GSLV rocket from scratch for launch.
Shortly after the failure of the mission, the leader of Congress, Jairam Ramesh, tweeted: “Isro has the capacity to recover. And it will. However, it should be allowed to function as a scientific and technological enterprise established by Vikram Sarabhai and Satish Dhawan. There is too much political grandeur in him now. ”
Responding to the congressional leader, the space minister said: “Jairam ji, please don’t forget, most of the space-related pitfalls, including the mysterious midnight death of Vikram Sarabhai, occurred during the congressional regime. Following the same analogy, if Congress had refrained from political interference, Sarabhai could have made a valuable contribution for many more years. ”
The EOS-03 geographic imaging satellite was an important mission for Isro, as it was of strategic and civil importance. Had the launch been successful, the 2,268 kg satellite would have strengthened the country’s border defenses, as it had the “ability to image the entire country 4-5 times a day.” The EOS-03 was also intended to provide vital information for application in different sectors, including agriculture, forestry, water bodies, as well as for disaster warning, cyclone monitoring, storm or electrical storm monitoring. .
A total of 18 GSLVs (Mk I, II and III) have been flown so far, including Thursday’s launch. Of these, 12 were successful and six failed (four total failures and two partial failures). Due to its unpredictable performance, Isro officials had called the GSLV rocket a “naughty boy.”
