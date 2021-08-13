India Top Headlines

Adhesive bombs with improvised explosive devices recovered at J & K’s Poonch, great tragedy averted | India News

JAMMU: Before Independence Day, a major tragedy was averted when security forces seized four improvised sticky bombs from a man in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, police officials said.

According to information provided by the Border Security Force, a joint police, BSF and Army control group was deployed to Morh Kotan in the district, said the additional director general of police (ADGP), Jammu area, Mukesh Singh said.

During the check, a suspicious person was detained and, during his search, an improvised explosive device containing four sticky bombs and 10,500 rupees was seized, he said.

The man, identified as Mehmood Hussain from the Kasbalari area of ​​Poonch, was arrested, officials said.

This averted a great tragedy before Independence Day, they added.

An FIR was registered at the Mendhar police station and further investigations are underway, officials said.





