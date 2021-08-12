Why this monsoon session of Parliament was one of the worst since 2019 | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: So far, there have been six sessions of Parliament since the BJP-led NDA government took power for the second consecutive term under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in May 2019. While Sumitra Mahajan was the president of the 16th Lok Sabha, Om Birla succeeded her in the present 17th Lok Sabha.The statistics speak for themselves about how this session was wasted and so were millions of rupees from the public purse. The performance of both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha left much to be desired in this session.It is no wonder then that Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, who is also the ex-officio president of Rajya Sabha, broke down on Wednesday while lamenting the behavior of some of the members and the poor performance of the House. Om Birla also expressed his anguish over the lower house’s productivity, which he said was well below expectations.Of the last six sessions held thus far, the fourth was not very productive either. However, he had other reasons. Having been held in September last year, it was the first session after Covid-19 arrived in the country in March 2020. The fourth session had been described as the joint Monsoon and Winter 2020 session.Despite various restrictions during the fourth session, first weather In the history of the Indian Parliament in order to follow Covid Proper Behavior and protocols, it performed better than the sixth session on various parameters.

LOK SABHA

In almost all the parameters that were taken into account, the performance of the Lok Sabha in this Monsoon Session has been the worst of the last six sessions.

Number of sessions held

While 37 sessions were held in the first session, 20 in the second, 23 in the third, 10 in the fourth and 24 in the fifth, in the sixth session that ended on Wednesday, 17 sessions were held.

Total number of hours sitting

While the first session lasted for 280 hours, the second for 130 hours and 45 minutes, the third for 110 hours and 15 minutes, the fourth for 60 hours and the fifth for 132 hours, the sixth session for only 21 hours and 14 minutes. the smallest among all sessions.

Time lost due to interruptions and forced postponements

Also here the performance of the sixth session was the worst. The total time lost due to interruptions and forced postponements was the maximum in the sixth session.

While there was no postponement in the first session, 6 hours and 39 minutes were lost in the second session, 30 hours and 3 minutes were lost in the third session, 3 hours and 51 minutes were lost in the fourth session, there was no postponement even in the fifth session, while a whopping 74 hours and 46 minutes were lost in the sixth session.



Number of hours Lok Sabha sat late to complete listed deals

It was the youngest for the sixth session.

The Lok Sabha took 73 hours and 14 minutes in the first session, 28 hours and 43 minutes in the second, 21 hours and 48 minutes in the third, 23 hours in the fourth and 48 hours and 23 minutes in the fifth session. The Lok Sabha sat for only 2 hours and 12 minutes in the sixth session.

Legislative business

Regarding the number of bills presented, it was 33 in the first session, 18 in the second and third, 16 in the fourth, 17 in the fifth and the minimum 13 in the sixth.

In the number of bills approved, it was 35 for the first session, 14 for the second, 15 for the third, 25 for the fourth, 18 for the fifth and 20 for the sixth session.

Private member invoices

Unfortunately, no private member bills were introduced or passed in this sixth session.

Number of issues raised under Rule 377

Rule 377 stipulates that a member who wishes to bring a matter that is not a point of order to the attention of the Chamber, must notify the general secretary in writing, specifying clearly and precisely the text of the matter to be raised. The member may lift it only after the speaker has given his or her consent and on the date and time that he or she may set.

Although 488 questions of this type were raised in the first session, 364 in the second, 399 in the third, 183 in the fourth, 405 in the fifth and 231 in the sixth.

Number of issues of Urgent Public Importance raised during Zero Hour

While during Zero Hour in the first session 1,066 matters of urgent public importance were raised, in the second 934 were raised, in the third 436, in the fourth 370 and in the fifth 583. In the sixth session no not a single question of that kind.

Featured Questions

If the fourth session affected by Covid is left out because no starred questions were admitted, the sixth session is the worst performer in asking starred questions.

Although 500 questions with an asterisk were admitted in the first session, 380 in the second, 420 in the third and 440 in the fifth, 320 of them were admitted in the sixth session.

Similarly, the minister in question answered orally 183 questions with an asterisk in the first session, 140 in the second, 98 in the third, 84 in the fifth, and minus 66 in the sixth session.

The performance is almost the same for questions without an asterisk. While 5,711 questions without an asterisk were admitted in the first session, 4,370 questions without an asterisk were admitted in the second session, 4,830 in the third, 2,300 in the fourth, 5060 in the fifth, and 3,680 in the sixth session.

RAJYA SABHA

Rajya Sabha’s performance in the last six sessions was the worst in the recently concluded Monsoon Session. For the record, it was the 254th session of the Upper House.

Productivity for this session was just 28 percent. It was well below Rajya Sabha’s 95 percent average productivity in the previous five sessions.

Of the 17 sessions in this Monsoon session, the total time available was 97 hours and 30 minutes. However, the Upper House functioned for 28 hours and 21 minutes.

As a result, time lost due to outages was also high, 76 hours and 26 minutes.

Time spent passing bills was 45 percent of functional time.

Time spent on question time was also a poor 14 percent of available time.

Also, only 1% of the time was dedicated to Zero Hour and Special Mentions.