‘WHO calls for emergency clearance for Covaxin in September’ | India News

A senior vaccines official at the World Health Organization says the agency expects to make a decision next month on an emergency authorization for the Indian-made Covid-19 vaccine made by Bharat Biotech, an injection that has not yet been authorized. by any Western regulatory authority. .

Dr Mariangela Simao, WHO’s deputy director-general for vaccines, says the UN health agency’s assessment of the Bharat Biotech vaccine was “quite advanced” and officials expected a decision in mid-September.

Simao says the WHO is also considering other versions of vaccines already authorized by the agency, including one made by Sinopharm. She hopes they will begin evaluating the vaccines made by Sanofi Pasteur and Novavax in September. “There are many, many vaccines in the final stages of the pipeline,” says Simao.

Last week, the American makers of Novavax said they would prioritize seeking authorization in developing countries and from the WHO before getting the green light in the United States and the European Union.





