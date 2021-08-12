India Top Headlines

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Meets WHO Chief Scientist Dr. Soumya Swaminathan and Discusses WHO Approval of Covaxin | India News

NEW DELHI: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya met with World Health Organization (WHO) Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan on Thursday and held a discussion on the global body’s approval of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech.

The Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech earlier this month received a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) compliance certificate from the Hungarian authorities.

The approval was received from the Hungarian National Institute of Pharmacy and Nutrition which certifies GMP for the manufacture of Covaxin.

With the approval, Bharat Biotech achieved another important milestone in vaccine innovation and manufacturing with global quality standards and advanced the ongoing fight against the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bharat Biotech statement reads.

However, the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) has revealed in its study that the combination of the Covaxin and Covishield vaccines, the two main vaccines of the country’s Covid-19 vaccination program, performed in 18 people, has obtained better results. safety and immunogenicity.

The nationwide vaccination program had entered the fourth month when the mixed-dosing event generated considerable anxiety in the public domain with the potential to contribute to vaccine vacillation. ICMR conducted the current research in that context.





