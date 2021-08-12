Twitter blocks the official identifier of the Congress Party | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Twitter blocked the official Congressional party identifier on Thursday, claiming the identifier violated the microblogging site’s rules.The official identifier of the Congress party on Facebook posted about this measure and said that the party is not afraid if Twitter closes its accounts.

“When our leaders were imprisoned, we were not afraid, so why would we be afraid to close our Twitter accounts now? We are Congress, this is the message of the people, we will fight, we will continue to fight. If so, a crime to raise the voice to get justice for the girl raped victim, then we will do this crime a hundred times. Jai Hind … Satyamev Jayate, “the Facebook post said.

On August 7, Twitter also blocked the Twitter account of Congressional Leader Rahul Gandhi, which remains blocked for more than five days.

The microblogging site on Wednesday evening also suspended the accounts of several members of Congress, including (organization) secretary general KC Venugopal, AICC officials Ajay Maken, Sushmita Dev and Randeep Surjewala and Lok Sabha MP and AICC Telangana in charge. Manickam Tagore. The Twitter username of Rahul’s personal employee KB Byju was also suspended.

In each case, the notification issued was that the content was found to be in violation of Twitter’s rules and the user was asked to appeal if they thought it was incorrectly blocked.

Rahul’s account was suspended after the government complained that he had broken the law by posting a family photo of a minor Dalit girl who had been gang-raped and killed. The new accounts also appear to have been suspended for the same complaint. All users whose accounts have been suspended have joined the “Main Bhi Rahul” campaign, launched after Rahul met the girl’s family.

AICC spokesman Pranav Jha said the responsibility for this “illegal action” on the Twitter accounts of congressional leaders rests with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government. He also blamed Twitter.