The government criticizes the “lies”, the “violence in Rajya Sabha”; opposition protest “assault” | India News

NEW DELHI: The opposition and the government exchanged heated words, blaming each other for the shoving and shoving between opposition MPs and Parliament’s security personnel on Wednesday during the passage of the comprehensive insurance bill.

The Center dispatched seven ministers on Thursday and demanded that a high-level committee review videos of the chaotic proceedings in Rajya Sabha and crack down on MPs who had indulged in “violence.” The ministers also said that the opposition’s accusations that bailiffs and “outsiders” had attacked the parliamentarians were “unfounded and false.”



Opposition parties called the early postponement of Parliament and the use of alleged outsiders to “mistreat” their parliamentarians in the Upper House as “murder of democracy.” Led by the leader of the opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, several opposition leaders, including the leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Sharad Pawar, wrote to the president of Rajya Sabha, Venkaiah Naidu, complaining about the “use of unacceptable force and physical mistreatment of parliamentarians, including women ”by security personnel deployed in the Chamber.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that MPs in Rajya Sabha were beaten. “This was nothing less than an assassination of democracy,” he said.

The House Leader in Rajya Sabha, Piyush Goyal, responded, claiming that opposition MPs had climbed onto the RS general secretary’s table and attempted to break down a door. A window pane was smashed and a female security staff was injured in the uproar, he said, adding that a file was thrown at the chair.

“We call on the president of RS (Naidu) and urge him to take strong measures against these parliamentarians so that no one dares to repeat such acts of vandalism,” Goyal said.

