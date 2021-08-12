India Top Headlines

Taliban seize attack helicopter gifted by India to Afghan government | India News

NEW DELHI: India is likely to again express its concern about the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan at a regional conference to be hosted by Qatar on Thursday. Reports from Afghanistan on Wednesday said the Taliban had further consolidated their presence in the north by seizing Kunduz airport and taking an attack helicopter gifted by India to Afghanistan.

However, the helicopter was no longer in use, according to local media reports. Video from Kunduz airfield suggests that the helicopter may have been idle because it had no rotors, according to a report from Kabul.

After hosting a meeting of the ‘enlarged troika’ convened by Russia, Qatar will host another meeting on Afghanistan amid the Taliban’s military offensive.

What YOUR As reported on Tuesday, India has also been invited by Qatar to participate in the meeting that will focus on efforts to reach an interim agreement that can end the violence in Afghanistan.





Original source