So far, more than 52.36 million doses of vaccine have been administered; 54,04,78,610 provided to the states, UT: govt | India News

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Health bulletin, released Thursday, stated that India’s cumulative Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed the 52 crore milestone.According to an interim report as of 7 a.m. Thursday, 52,36,71,019 doses of vaccines have been administered through 59,97,068 sessions across the country. Of these, up to 44,19,627 doses were administered in the last 24 hours, the bulletin showed.The statement also indicated that the Center has provided 54,04,78,610 doses of vaccines to the states, UT so far. He said that 2,55,54,533 balances and unused doses are still available in the states, UT and private hospitals and 1,09,83,510 more are pending.Consumption to date is 52,00,96,418, according to the government.

The Union government also said it is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of vaccination across the country. The new phase of universal vaccination began on June 21 of this year.

The vaccination campaign has been intensified through the availability of more vaccines, advanced visibility of vaccine availability for states and UTs for better planning and streamlining of the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination campaign, the government said, it has been supporting states and UT by providing them with vaccines at no cost. In the new phase of universalization of the program, the government said it will acquire and supply 75% of the vaccines produced by manufacturers in the country to the states and UT, at no cost.