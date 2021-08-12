India Top Headlines

SC Maintains Gujarat HC Order Granting Narayan Sai Two-Week Leave | India News

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday suspended an order from the Gujarat Supreme Court granting a two-week license to rape convicted Narayan Sai, son of the self-styled god Asaram Bapu, who is also being sentenced to life in prison in another case of rape in Rajasthan.

The higher court also said it must examine whether the rules allow annual leave based on a calendar year or 12 months from the last granted to a prisoner.

A bench of judges DY Chandrachud and MR Shah issued the notice to Sai about the Gujarat government’s statement, challenging the order of a single high court judge, and suspended it until further orders.

Attorney General Tushar Mehta, who appeared for the Gujarat government, said that a single judge’s order of June 24, 2021 granted Sai leave for two weeks, but the division bank had suspended it until August 13. And therefore the state has moved the top. court challenging the order of June 24.

The court said that under the Bombay Permit and Parole Rules, also applicable in Gujarat, a prisoner can be granted a permit once a year after he has completed seven years in jail.

“The idea of ​​the license is for an inmate to escape from the jail environment and be able to reunite with his family members,” the court said, asking Mehta about the complaints with the HC order.

Mehta responded that according to the rules and even in a ruling of this court, it has been held that the license is not an absolute right and depends on several factors.

He said Sai and his father were arrested for crimes on rape charges and that they wield considerable influence with money and muscle strength.

Mehta pointed out that they had even tried to bribe police officers, mobile phones were recovered from their jail cell and even three key witnesses, crucial to their cases, were killed.

The court said that now that he is convicted, all of these arguments will not stand in force, as he was also granted a permit in December last year, which the state government has never contested.

Mehta said that last year Sai was granted a two-week leave of absence because he wanted to visit his sick mother and it was for purely humanitarian reasons that the state government did not see fit to challenge that order.

The bank then asked Mehta if there were any incidents related to law and order during his last leave, or if there were any dangers to peace and quiet, to which he replied that it is not recorded.

“The problem now is that he is seeking a permit as a matter of law to be released every year,” Mehta said.

The court, however, said that the point, which needs to be examined, is the meaning of “once a year” as mentioned in the rules, which says that a prisoner can make use of a license “once a year after to serve seven years in prison. ”

“Either once a year means once every calendar year or once a year means since the last time you got a license. This is the point we need to examine. We are issuing a notice to the defendant (Narayan Sai),” the bank said. .

He asked the lawyer appearing for Sai to present his answer within a week and to publish the matter for a further hearing after two weeks.

On April 26, 2019, Sai was convicted under sections 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural crimes), 323 (assault), 506-2 (criminal intimidation) and 120-B (conspiracy) of the Criminal Code of India by a Surat court and Sentenced to live in prison.

Two sisters from Surat, in 2013, accused him and their father Asaram of sexual exploitation, shortly after the latter was arrested for allegedly raping another girl in Rajasthan.

The older sister had accused Asaram of sexual assault between 1997 and 2006 when she lived in her Ahmedabad ashram.

The younger sister had accused the son of the man’s god of sexual assault when he was living at Asaram’s ashram in the Jahangirpura area of ​​Surat between 2002 and 2005.

Sai was arrested at the Delhi-Haryana border in December 2013.





Original source