Rajasthan and Maharashtra offer the best quality of life to the elderly: report | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan and Maharashtra have emerged as the top-scoring states in the ‘aging states’ category, while Chandigarh and Mizoram have topped the rankings in Union territories and northeastern states respectively, a report on the quality of life of the elderly. on Wednesday.The report classifies “aging states” as those with an elderly population of more than five million. States with fewer than five million older people have been termed “relatively old.” The report identifies regional aging patterns in all states and provides a deeper insight into what is being done to support the elderly population.

The report’s index framework includes four ‘pillars’: financial well-being, social well-being, health system, and income security; and eight ‘sub-pillars’: economic empowerment, educational attainment and employment, social status, physical security, basic health, psychological well-being, social security, and enabling environment.

The index created by the Institute for Competitiveness highlights that the best way to improve the lives of current and future generations of older people is by investing today in the health, education and employment of young people.

The health system pillar has the highest national average of 66.97, followed by 62.34 in social welfare. The financial well-being score is 44.7, which is reduced by the poor performance of 21 states in the pillars of educational achievement and employment, which has room for improvement. Many states have performed particularly worse on the income security pillar because more than half of them score below the national average of 33.03, which is the lowest on all pillars.

“India is often portrayed as a young society, with the resulting demographic dividend. However, India also has a grayish aging problem. EAC-PM asked Amit Kapoor and his team at the Institute for Competitiveness to do a report on the often-not-mentioned topic: problems faced by older people, ”quoted the president of EACPM (Economic Advisory Council of the First Minister), Bibek Debroy. as he told you during the presentation of the report.