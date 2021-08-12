India Top Headlines

Parl panel flags decrease coverage under fasal bima scheme | India News

NEW DELHI: A parliamentary panel has noted the drop in footprints of the Center’s flagship crop insurance scheme and expressed concern about its withdrawal or non-implementation in seven states, saying more such examples in subsequent years and the “delay in the settlement of claims “they will defeat their very purpose.

The standing committee on agriculture, in its report presented at Lok Sabha on Tuesday, said that although most of the withdrawing states are implementing their own schemes, the central government must properly analyze the reasons / factors leading to withdrawal or non-implementation. of his Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY).

Punjab had never joined this central crop insurance scheme, which provides insurance coverage to farmers against crop failure due to natural calamities, while Bihar and West Bengal pulled out of it in 2018 and 2019 respectively. On the other hand, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Telangana and Jharkhand did not implement the scheme last year. The states cited “financial constraints” and “low claims rate during normal seasons” as the main reasons for the plan’s non-implementation.

The PMFBY was launched with effect from April 1, 2016, after reversing previous schemes to include more risks under the crop insurance coverage and make it more affordable for farmers. It was very well received by the farmers during the first year. Its coverage was 30% of gross cultivated area (GCA) in 2016-17, the highest coverage in the history of crop insurance in India. But then, it decreased to 27% in 2018-19 and 25% in 2019-2020.

The records, mentioned by the panel, show that coverage in terms of area insured under the PMFBY decreased from 567.2 lakh hectares in 2016-17 to 508.3 lakh hectares in 2017-18 and subsequently to 497.5 lakh hectares in 2019-20. Officials cited the states’ withdrawal from the plan as one reason for the declining coverage of the plan.

Noting the problem of delayed claims settlement, the panel, led by PC Gaddigoudar, a member of BJP Lok Sabha, said farmers make use of PMFBY insurance in the expectation that it will help mitigate their losses in times of anguish. “But the delay in settling the claims defeats the very purpose of the plan.”

Although the ministry has foreseen penalties (12% annual interest that insurance companies must pay to farmers for delay in the settlement of claims beyond 10 days of the prescribed deadline for payment), so far it has not resolved the problem. trouble.

According to the PMFBY, farmers must pay a uniform maximum premium of only 2% of the insured sum for all kharif crops (sown in summer) and 1.5% for all Rabi crops (winter). For annual commercial and horticultural crops, the maximum premium to be paid by farmers is only 5%. The balance of the premium is borne by the government, equally shared by the states and the Center.





