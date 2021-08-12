India Top Headlines

Mumbai Delta + first death is fully vaccinated woman, 63 | India News

MUMBAI: An elderly man, who had a lung disease but was fully vaccinated with both doses, has become the first fatality related to the Delta Plus variant of Covid in the city.

The 63-year-old housewife died of Covid in late July, and genome sequencing confirmed Wednesday that she had Delta-plus. It has become Maharashtra’s second Delta Plus fatality. The state now has 65 cases of the variant, including 11 in Mumbai.

“People shouldn’t panic, but keep wearing masks and maintaining physical detachment. The patient had many comorbidities and an underlying lung condition, ”said Dr. Mangala Gomare, BMC Executive Health Officer.

Civic officials said the Delta Plus victim was detected with Covid on July 21 and passed away on July 27, after three days in the ICU. Six of his close contacts were found to be positive for Covid. “We submitted samples from contacts that were positive for whole genome sequencing. Of these, two were positive for Delta-plus and the results of the others are expected, ”said Dr. Mangala Gomare, executive director of health at BMC. All members of his family are asymptomatic.

The patient was a known case of interstitial lung disease and obstructive airway disease for which she was receiving oxygen treatment at home prior to the Covid infection, Gomare said, adding that she had no history of travel or reinfection. His initial symptoms were dry cough, loss of taste, body aches, and headache. The BMC said she was vaccinated with both doses of Covishield.

The Delta Plus variant or ‘AY.1’ has mutated from the highly transmissible Delta variant (B.1.617.2) which was first isolated in Maharashtra earlier this year.

The state reported a slight increase in Covid cases, as well as deaths on Thursday. It added 6,388 cases, the highest in a week, and deaths crossed 200, the highest in almost 12 days. Authorities said 56 deaths from the Raigad district were added to the tally on Thursday.

Mumbai continued to report fewer than 300 cases and deaths remained in the single digits. With the addition of 281 cases and seven deaths, the total cases in the city rose to 7.4 lakh and deaths reached 15,975.

Tribal-dominated Nandurbar has become the second northern Maharashtra district to be Covid-free, after Dhule on August 9. The Bhandara district of the Vidarbha region was also Covid-free earlier this month. The only active patient in Nandurbar was released from the hospital Wednesday night. No new Covid cases have emerged in the district since Aug.2.





