More than 3000 cases sanctioned under the PM-SVANidhi scheme until July 31 | India News

JAMMU: Of the total 3,232 cases under the PM-SVANidhi scheme, 3,097 cases were disbursed as of July 31.

This was reported at the district level review committee / district advisory committee (DLRC / DCC) meeting for the quarters ending in March and June 2021 which was held on Thursday at the DC office in Jammu under the ADDC Presidency Ramesh Chander.

The meeting was held to review the banks’ performance on deposits, advances, CD ratio and achievements under the annual credit plan for fiscal year 2020-21 and the first quarter of fiscal year 2021-22.

ADDC Jammu conducted a comprehensive review of government sponsored schemes with a special focus on KCC, PM SVANidhi, PMAY, PMEGP, JKREGP, NRLM, NULM, etc.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of various government-sponsored and social security schemes.

The president was informed that regarding atma nirbhar bharat abhiyan, the banks have sanctioned 3,232 cases under the PM-SVANidhi scheme, of which 3,097 cases are disbursed as of July 31.

The meeting was informed that the achievement of banks in the priority sector stands at Rs 523.77cr against the annual target of Rs 6,938.45cr which registers a growth of 7.54%, while in the non-priority sector the achievement It stands at Rs 479.52cr against the annual target of Rs 3142.15 cr registering a growth of 15.26%.

ADDC advised all Sponsoring Agencies and Banks to spread awareness among people about various Self-Employment Schemes launched by the Government and motivate them to take advantage of the benefits of these Schemes to generate self-employment opportunities in the District.

“He ordered all Banks to clear the pending cases sponsored by the Government.”

Meanwhile, the Subcommittee meeting on the DC ratio was chaired by CPO Yoginder Katoch, who advised Banks to make significant efforts to raise the district’s DC ratio to at least above 40% and, in this regard, They assigned new targets by category to all banks. to be reviewed in later meetings.

LDM informed the meeting that banks operating in Jammu district have registered deposits of Rs 50616.74 cr and advances of Rs 15791.41 cr, as of June 30, 2021.

The district’s CD ratio was 31.20%. The achievement of the banks in the district under the 2021-22 Annual Credit Scheme stands at Rs 1,003.29 cr against the annual target of Rs 10,080.60 cr registering a growth of 9.95% as of June 30, 2021.

Principal District Director (LDM), Jammu Ramesh Raina, DDM NABARD, Agriculture Director, District Sheep Farming Director, AD Fisheries, J&K Bank District Coordinators, SBI, PNB, JKGB, representatives of other banks and officials from other sponsoring government departments / agencies were present at the meeting.

The DLRAC (District Level RSETI Advisory Committee) meeting was convened simultaneously by Aklesh Raina Director, SBI RSETI, Jammu and the performance and progress for the year ended March 21, as well as for the first quarter of the year. Current financial was also reviewed by ADDC Jammu.





