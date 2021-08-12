India Top Headlines

Isro fails to put Gisat-1 into orbit | India News

In a setback, the Indian Space Research Organization (Isro) mission to put the next-generation geographic imaging satellite (Gisat-1) failed early Thursday.

Gisat-1 is officially called EOS-03 (Earth Observation Satellite 03).

This was the third attempt by the space agency to launch the satellite. It was first scheduled for March 5, 2020, but was removed minutes before the 26-hour countdown began on March 4, 2020. While Isro again appeared to be confident of releasing it earlier this year (2021 ), the launch did not happen. due to a voltage problem that the scientists described as a “minor power problem.”

Designed to provide near real-time images of large “areas of the region of interest” at frequent intervals, the satellite also had the potential to help the country’s armed forces plan operations.

The launch was scheduled for 5.43am Thursday and the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle-F10 (GSLV-F10) was expected to place the satellite into a geosynchronous equatorial orbit (GEO) after about 18 minutes. After that, Isro would propel the satellite into the intended geostationary orbit using onboard propulsions.

The satellite was expected to enhance India’s capabilities by providing near-real-time observation of the subcontinent, under cloudless conditions, at frequent intervals.

Isro president K Sivan had told TOI before launch on Wednesday: “Unlike satellites in LEO (low earth orbit), this will provide a continuous view and will be really useful in weather planning, agriculture, alert disasters, among other things. This kind of satellite is the first of its kind in Earth observation and we are proud. ”





