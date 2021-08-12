Indian Officials and 3 Other Quad Members Hold Indo-Pacific Talks | India News

India Top Headlines

NEW DELHI: Senior officials from India and three other Quad member countries held extensive talks on Thursday on advancing practical cooperation in the areas of infrastructure, maritime security, counter-terrorism and cybersecurity to achieve the goal of an Indo- Free and open pacific. .

Japan’s Foreign Ministry said the meeting also reviewed progress in discussions for cooperation in the areas of vaccines, critical and emerging technologies and climate change, as well as deliberating on the situation in the East and South China Seas. .

The U.S. State Department said officials examined ways to promote ongoing cooperation on numerous issues of mutual concern, including strategic challenges facing the region, fighting disinformation, promoting democracy, and human rights, strengthening international institutions and supporting countries vulnerable to coercive actions in India. Peaceful.

“The four democracies recognized that global security and prosperity depend on the region remaining inclusive, resilient and healthy. They discussed the importance of sustained international cooperation to end the COVID-19 pandemic in the Indo-Pacific and promote economic recovery, “he added. saying.

He said the consultations were held to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific region and to build on historic discussions between President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of India, Japan and Australia at a virtual summit on March 12.

The US State Department said officials discussed the importance of peace and security in the Taiwan Strait, the current crisis in Myanmar, and reaffirmed the Quad’s strong support for the centrality of ASEAN and the Perspectives of ASEAN on the Indo-Pacific.

“Officials agreed to continue advancing practical cooperation among the four countries on quality infrastructure, maritime security, counter-terrorism, cybersecurity and humanitarian assistance and disaster relief towards achieving a ‘free Indo-Pacific and open, ‘”said the Japanese. the ministry said in a statement.

He said the meeting welcomed the fact that a “free and open Indo-Pacific” is a vision for peace and prosperity in the region and that its importance in the post-COVID world is increasing and that this vision has been widespread in the international community. including ASEAN and Europe.

They reaffirmed the importance of expanding cooperation with more countries to achieve new achievements. In this regard, officials reaffirmed their strong support for ASEAN’s unity and centrality, as well as the ASEAN-led regional architecture, and their full support for the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Outlook, “the ministry said. of Foreign Relations of Japan.