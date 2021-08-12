India Top Headlines

Government Is Silent On Removing 50% Limit Even As OBC Bill Gets Passage | India News

NEW DELHI: On Wednesday, Rajya Sabha unanimously passed the bill to restore the right of state governments to draw up their own CBO lists for reservations in jobs and educational institutes, even when the government did not commit. with calls to eliminate 50%. maximum quota limit and a census by castes.

The Constitution (127th Amendment) bill, which was also unanimously approved by Lok Sabha on Tuesday, and will now become law after the assent of the president, was finally passed after a division vote with 187 members voting for his favor and none against. Treasury banks and opposition parties attempted to score political points during the more than five-hour debate, which also saw many opposition members demanding the removal of the 50% cap, a caste-based census, and even reservations in the private sector.

BJP accused Congress of not doing enough for the SC, ST and OBC despite being in office for decades. The opposition, while welcoming the bill, said that the BJP was considering the upcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh and other states, and had even used “kamandal” against the “Mandal” (commission) in the past. Members of the BJP such as Sushil Kumar Modi, Dharmendra Pradhan and Bhupender Yadav, among others, questioned the failure of successive governments of Congress to empower the SC, ST, OBC and economically weaker sectors.

The government understands the “sentiments” behind calls for the removal of the 50% limit, imposed by the Supreme Court 30 years ago, but it will need to be studied and discussed further, said social justice minister Virender Kumar.





