Government Counteracts Opposition, Says 18 Bills Passed “Rushingly” in Eight Years During UPA Government | India News

NEW DELHI: With the opposition criticizing the BJP-led ruling alliance for getting the bills passed “without discussion” in the monsoon session of parliament, the government has said that such approval of the bills had not been happened for the first time and 18 bills were passed. “in a hasty manner” between 2006 and 2014 during the UPA government led by Congress.

The government said that the Lok Sabha passed the Delhi Special Establishment (Amendment) Bill in just three minutes in March 2006 and the House passed the Government Securities in August 2006 in 14 minutes.

He said that in 2007, eleven bills were passed in Parliament during the UPA rule in a “rushed manner” with some bills passed in less than two minutes.

The government said the 2007 National Pharmaceutical Research and Education Institution (Amendment) Bill was passed in four minutes on March 16; Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill 2007 (in four minutes on March 16); National Tax Court (Amendment) Bill, 2007 (in five minutes on March 19); National Rural Employment Guarantee Bill (Extension to Jammu and Kashmir), 2007 (in three minutes on March 19); Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill 2007 (in two minutes on March 19); the Bill (Amendment) of the Order of the Constitution (scheduled castes) of 2006 (in four minutes on May 14) and the Bill of Securities Contracts (Regulation) of 2006 (in three minutes on May 14 ).

Other bills passed in a “rush” in 2007 include the National Institute of Technology bill of 2007 (in two minutes on May 14), the Central Highways Fund (amendment) bill of 2006 ( in four minutes on May 16); the Competition (Amendment) Bill 2007 (four minutes on September 6); the Apprenticeship (Amendment) Bill 2007 (one minute on September 7).

In 2010, the 2010 Clinical Facilities (Registration and Regulation) Bill was also passed “in a hurry.” It was approved in one minute on May 3, 2010.

Other bills that were quickly passed include the Tip Payment (Amendment) Bill of 2010 (in 3 minutes on May 3) and the Employee State Insurance (Amendment) Bill of 2010 (in 12 minutes May 3).

The 2011 Delhi National Capital Territory Bill (Special Provision) was passed in two minutes on March 18, 2011.

Other bills that were passed by the UPA government “amid the din” included the 2014 Andhra Prentiosh (Reorganization) bill; Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertising and Regulation of Trade, Production, Supply and Distribution (Amendment) Act 2007; Indian Institute of Medical Sciences and Institute of Medical Education and Research Bill (Amendment) , 2007; Included Castes and Programmed Tribes (Post Office Reservation and Services) Bill 2008; Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihoods and Regulation of Street Vending) 2013; Information Technology Bill (Amendment) , 2006;

Former Law Minister Kapil Sibal had apologized in 2103 in Rajya Sabha for getting “hasty” passage of a bill to amend the Constitution.

The bill was introduced, it was titled the 120th Constitution Amendment Bill, but when passed, it should read the 99th Constitution Amendment Bill.

Several opposition parties have accused the government of passing laws without discussion in the monsoon session. The two houses approved 20 bills in the session that was shortened by two days amid continued protests from the opposition on various issues.

Both Houses discussed and passed the constitutional amendment bill to allow states to have their lists of socially and educationally backward classes.

The two Houses were adjourned sine die on Wednesday. The monsoon session, which began on July 19, was due to end on August 13.

