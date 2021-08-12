India Top Headlines

Government accommodation for service officials, not retirees as benevolence: SC | India News

NEW DELHI: Government accommodation is intended for serving officials and not retirees as a “benevolence” and distribution of generosity, the Supreme Court has said in overturning an order from the Punjab and Haryana High Court allowing a retired public official keep those premises.

The right to housing does not mean the right to government accommodation, the supreme court said, noting that the direction for allowing a retired public servant to retain such facilities for an indefinite period is the distribution of state largesse without any policy.

While allowing the appeal filed by the Center, a court of judges Hemant Gupta and AS Bopanna overturned the higher court order and ordered the retired Intelligence Office officer, a migrant from Kashmir, to hand over the vacant physical possession of the premises on October 31st or earlier. , 2021.

The magistracy also ordered the Center to present a report on the actions taken against retired public servants, who are in government facilities after their retirement by virtue of higher court orders, before November 15, 2021.

The officer, who was transferred to Faridabad where he was assigned government accommodation, had reached retirement age from service on October 31, 2006.

“The right to housing does not mean the right to government accommodation. The government accommodation is intended for serving officers and officials and not retirees as a benevolence and distribution of generosity, ”the court said in its ruling issued last week.

The higher court was hearing a plea against a July 2011 order from a higher court division court that had dismissed a petition against his sole judge order.

The sole judge had said that it was not possible for the retired officer to return to his own state, so the eviction order will remain in abeyance. The high court had also said that the authorities were free to provide him with alternative accommodation with a nominal license fee in Faridabad.

The officer had previously given representation to the competent authority to allow him to retain the government accommodation and he was allowed to retain the house for one more year.

Subsequently, he submitted another representation in June 2007 to allow him to retain the house that had been assigned to him at a nominal license fee until circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir improved and the government allowed him to return to his place of origin.

He was notified under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act 1971, and later an eviction order was passed, but suspended by a Delhi district court.

When an objection was raised on the territorial jurisdiction of the Delhi court, he withdrew his appeal and filed it in the Faridabad court, which dismissed it in August 2009. Later, the matter went to the higher court.

In its verdict, the superior court referred to several previous rulings and said it held that government accommodations are only intended for serving officers and not for retirees or those who have resigned.

“Compassion, however genuine, does not entitle a retired person to continue occupying government accommodation,” he said.

He noted that according to a policy formulated by the government, a displaced person must be housed in transit accommodation and if it is not available, cash compensation must be provided.

“There is no central government or state government policy to provide accommodation for people displaced by terrorism in the state of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said. “The difficulties they face do not imply a corresponding duty on the part of the state to provide them with alternative accommodation for the government.”

He pointed out that it cannot be said that a sector of society, especially retired civil servants who have earned a pension and received retirement benefits, is in such a condition that the government should provide accommodation to the government for an unlimited period.

“A part of the migrants cannot be treated as preferential citizens to give them the right to shelter at the expense of millions of other citizens who do not have a roof over their heads,” he said.

The bank said that the right of refuge to a displaced person is satisfied when accommodation has been provided in transit accommodation.

The court said that in terms of the policy, which was considered in an earlier higher court verdict, Kashmiri migrants are entitled to transit accommodation and if they cannot be provided transit accommodation, then money for residency and expenses. .

He said the retired officer on the matter and those people are not from the poorest section of migrants and have worked at the highest echelons of the bureaucracy.

“To say that they are asserting their right to housing only until conditions are conducive to their safe return is totally illusory. No one is sure when the condition will lead to the satisfaction of the migrants. Such benevolence and preferential right to a section of the citizens is unfair to the officers on duty, ”he said.

It annulled the higher court order and restored the writ of writ challenging the order under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) Act 1971.





