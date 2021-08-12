“Following your own policy or that of the Modi government?” Priyanka Gandhi Responds to Twitter | India News

India Top Headlines

Is Twitter following its own policy for suspending the accounts of the leaders of Congress or the Modi government? Why … https://t.co/TwdcDFRDeq – Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) 1628769854000

NEW DELHI: Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi has accused the microblogging site Twitter of acting in violation of its own policies and of collaborating with the government to suppress democracy.This comes after Twitter blocked official control of Congress, and also those of its top leaders, for allegedly violating the rules.“Is Twitter following its own policy for suspending the accounts of the leaders of Congress or the Modi government? Why hadn’t it blocked the account of the SC commission that tweeted similar photos before any of our leaders?“By blocking the accounts of the leaders of Congress en masse, Twitter is blatantly colluding with the suffocation of democracy by the BJP government in India,” Priyanka Gandhi tweeted.

Just a few days ago, Twitter had blocked control of Rahul Gandhi, after he tweeted images of family members of a minor gangrape murder victim. After this, several congressional leaders changed his profile picture to a picture of Rahul.

The Congress party took to Facebook and Instagram to report the blocking of its Twitter account.

“Twitter India has blocked the official control of the main opposition party. This is an unprecedented attack on the voice of the people,” he said on Instagram.

The head of the congressional social media department, Rohan Gupta, said the website has blocked the party’s official Twitter account and around 5,000 accounts of its top leaders and workers.

“Twitter is clearly acting under pressure from the government, as it did not remove the same images shared by the Twitter account of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes for a few days,” Gupta said.

The Twitter accounts of some other leaders, including Randeep Surjewala, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Manickam Tagore, Jitendra Singh and Sushmita Dev have also been blocked, the party said.

Twitter, for its part, said that the company’s rules are applied judiciously and impartially to everyone in its service.

According to Twitter, if a tweet is found to be in violation of its rules and the account holder does not delete it, the microblogging platform hides it behind a notice and the account remains locked until the tweet is removed or the appeal is successfully processed. . .

“We have taken proactive action on several hundred tweets that posted an image that violated our rules and may continue to do so based on our range of application options. Certain types of private information carry greater risks than others and our goal is always to protect individual privacy and security, “said a company spokesman.