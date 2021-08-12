India Top Headlines

Dozen drones put into service before I-Day in Kashmir | India News

SRINAGAR: Ahead of the Day I celebrations, the police launched a dozen drones on Thursday that flew over the city of Srinagar to keep an eye on them and prevent any adverse incidents.

SDPO Ghulam Mohiuddin and Kothibagh Police Station SHO Muhammad Ishaq took stock of the situation in Lal Chowk, Budshah Chowk, Residency Road and nearby areas.

Police continued to search for suspicious individuals, who may attempt to create a public order problem before the celebrations, Mohiuddin said, adding that searches are underway in residential areas, rented houses and hotels.

A police officer said security has been tightened across Srinagar following the recent grenade attack on Amira Kadal and the subsequent arrest of a man with two real grenades. Multiple checkpoints have been created to monitor suspicious people, he said, adding that all security agencies have been put on high alert.





Times of India