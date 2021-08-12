India Top Headlines

Covid cases remain close to 40k; slowly falling in August | India News

NEW DELHI: Fresh Covid-19 cases remained above 20,000 for the third day in a row in Kerala, while Maharashtra’s count surpassed 6,000 for the first time in five days, even as daily cases in India continued to decline marginally as they were hovering near the 40,000 mark.

India has seen a steady, albeit painfully slow, drop in daily Covid cases so far in August after a spike in the last week of July. The seven-day moving average of daily cases, which had risen to 40,832 on August 1, stood at 37,719 on August 11 (Wednesday), the lowest since July 25.

India is likely to record its second consecutive day of more than 40,000 new cases. After recording 41,649 on Wednesday, daily cases on Thursday stood at 39,248, and updates are still expected from Manipur, Tripura and Jharkhand. The three states together had reported more than 850 cases the day before.

Kerala recorded 21,445 fish infections, which still accounts for more than 50% of all new cases in the country. The state reported a test positivity rate of 14.73%, compared to 14.49% on Wednesday, indicating that the virus continues to ravage the region.

While Karnataka reported 1,857 new cases, the highest count in the state came from the Dakshina Kannada district, which borders Kerala.

Maharashtra recorded 6,388 new cases, the daily count exceeding 6,000 for the first time since August 7. The state also recorded more than 200 deaths (208) for the first time in August.

The surge in deaths brought the number of Covid victims in the country to 570, the highest in six days. Kerala recorded 160 deaths, followed by 67 in Odisha, 33 in Tamil Nadu and 30 in Karnataka.





Times of India