Center notifies the ban on single-use plastic items from July 1, 2022, increases the thickness of polyethylene bags to 120 microns | India News

NEW DELHI: With the aim of making India free of single-use plastic by next year and addressing the threat of huge uncollected plastic waste across the country, the Center on Thursday notified the ban on the use of Single-use plastic items from July 1 next year and thicker polyethylene bags from 50 microns to 120 microns.

However, the thickness clause will be implemented in a staggered manner in two phases, starting on September 30.

Currently, polyethylene bags smaller than 50 microns are banned in the country. But under the new rules, polyethylene bags less than 75 microns thick will be banned from September 30 and bags under 120 microns will be banned from December 31 next year.

The notification, issued by the Ministry of the Environment, said that the manufacture, import, storage, distribution, sale and use of single-use plastics, including polystyrene and expanded polystyrene, will be prohibited as of July 1, 2022. .

Such single-use plastic items include headphones with plastic rods, plastic balloon rods, plastic flags, candy wands, ice cream sticks, polystyrene [thermo-col] for decoration; plates, cups, glasses, silverware such as forks, spoons, knives, straws, trays, wrapping film around candy boxes, invitation cards and cigarette packs, less than 100 micron plastic or PVC banners, and stirrers.

The phased plan on the thickness clause was approved so that it does not affect small businesses and merchants. The ministry had notified March of the draft. The final decision was notified Thursday after considering stakeholder views on the draft.

The notification also defined for the first time ‘single-use plastic and identified the items to be banned in a phased manner’. It says that “single-use plastic merchandise” means a plastic item intended to be used once for the same purpose before being disposed of or recycled.

An increase in the thickness of carry bags, made from virgin or recycled plastic, will substantially improve the collection and recycling of used carry bags. The measure acquires importance since at present, 40% of the total plastic waste remains uncollected in the country every day.

Uncollected plastic waste causes clogging of drainage and river systems, contamination of soil and water, litter from the marine ecosystem, ingestion of stray animals, and burning in the open air that have an adverse impact on human health and environment.

According to the notification, it will be the responsibility of local urban bodies and the ‘gram panchayats’ to establish and coordinate the waste management system and perform the associated functions, such as ensuring the segregation, collection, storage, transport, processing and disposal of plastic waste. .

The thickness provision will not apply to transport bags made from compostable plastic. Compostable plastic bag manufacturers, sellers, or brand owners will need to obtain a certificate from the Central Pollution Control Board before marketing / selling or using those things, including plastic packaging materials.





Times of India