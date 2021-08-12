India Top Headlines

Are you anti-muslim kya hota hai? Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on slogans in Delhi | India News

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad will arrive in Imphal on Thursday to assume the additional post of governor of Manipur, the sources said. The ad hoc arrangement has been made as governor of Manipur Rent Heptull The 81-year-old is on long-term leave for health reasons. Rent Heptull , a five-term ex Rajya sabha member and his vice president for 16 years, is receiving treatment for back pain in New York, USA. Jamia Millia University , spoke to TOI by phone on various topics, ranging from the uproar in Parliament, Mirabai Chanu from Manipur, who won gold at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics and shouted anti-Muslim slogans in Delhi at his ongoing treatment. Excerpts from the interview:

President of Rajya Sabha M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday he broke down in the Chamber due to the uproar created by some opposition deputies, calling his behavior “sacrilege”. what do you have to say about it?

A similar incident occurred when I was the vice president of Rajya Sabha. Then-President Shankar Dayal Sharma also collapsed. He was also forced to comment on the rebellious behavior of some members. It happened during question time. Later, I replaced it and installed the house.

How can the ruckus be controlled? Any suggestion?

Deputies must not behave in a rebellious manner. They must behave properly. After all, the country suffers if the House proceedings are interrupted because of its behavior. Millions of rupees are spent to convene Parliament. If the House is postponed due to the uproar created by the deputies, the country’s money is wasted. Whose loss is it? Even the deputies are also citizens of the country. They should realize this. The country should not suffer for their behavior.

What does he have to say about the political situation in the country?

Modi’s government works effectively while Congress is decimated.

A few days ago, some rebellious people shouted anti-Muslim and incendiary slogans at dinner blanket . Some people were also arrested in the case. What do you have to say about the communal tension in the country?

Ye kya hota hai anti-Muslim? (What is this anti-Muslim?) It’s like any other routine business.

How do you feel that Mirabai Chanu from Manipur, of which you are the governor, won a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics? She was the first medal winner from India.

I am delighted with his achievement, even though he was not in India when he won the medal. But he had organized a reception and invited her and Mary Kom before they left for Tokyo. I have been following Mirabai for a long time and I could see her potential. He knew he would do something exceptional. She proved me right.

I have been told that the Governor of Sikkim, Ganga Prasad, will take over as Governor of Manipur. Has your term ended?

I’ve been on leave since July 22. I initially took a 14 day license. I am in New York to receive treatment for my back pain problem. My daughter is a doctor here. The hospital where you work specializes in pain relief management. My three daughters are in the United States. I thought I would recover in fifteen days. But it will take a little longer to recover. Therefore, I have submitted a second license application. According to the rules, if one governor is on leave for more than 15 days, another governor takes over as an interim arrangement. Additionally, a governor must be present on Independence Day. I will return to India very soon, although my term as Governor of Manipur would end this month.





Times of India